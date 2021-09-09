Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 35.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,660 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 3.4% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 14,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Cummins by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 225,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,502,000 after purchasing an additional 48,775 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its stake in Cummins by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 172,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,042,000 after purchasing an additional 27,147 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Cummins by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 321.4% in the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cummins stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $233.75. 5,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,014. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.70 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $236.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.35.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. Cummins’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $1.45 dividend. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

CMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.83.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

