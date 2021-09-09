Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DRI. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 65.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 57.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DRI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. MKM Partners raised Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $155.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Truist cut their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.29.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock traded up $1.96 on Thursday, hitting $149.23. The stock had a trading volume of 8,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,595. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $84.91 and a one year high of $153.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.37. The stock has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.54.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The company’s revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.24) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 102.09%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 7,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.27, for a total value of $1,208,496.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,706,298.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 30,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $4,617,734.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,822,024.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,327 shares of company stock valued at $21,170,373 in the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

