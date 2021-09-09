Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Shares Purchased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 594.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,869,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,168,014 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.24% of Cenovus Energy worth $46,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 112,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 46,699 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,500,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,281,000 after purchasing an additional 355,814 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 441,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 63,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

CVE stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.42. 181,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,623,147. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $10.55. The company has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.60 and a beta of 3.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter. Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 0.43%. Equities analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.0139 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.77%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVE. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. CIBC increased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.31.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.