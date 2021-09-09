Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 23,222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,000. LyondellBasell Industries comprises approximately 1.1% of Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 82.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYB traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $92.70. The company had a trading volume of 70,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,926. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $66.72 and a 12-month high of $118.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.85. The company has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.54.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 108.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.57%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LYB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.31.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

