Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Sells 15,336 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,336 shares during the quarter. CBRE Group comprises approximately 1.4% of Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 35.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 248,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,664,000 after acquiring an additional 52,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 329,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

NYSE CBRE traded up $0.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.94. 27,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,584,057. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.96. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.17 and a 12-month high of $98.93. The firm has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total value of $1,746,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 141,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,717,019.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $32,555,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 661,227 shares of company stock worth $63,439,266 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

