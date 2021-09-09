Vesper (VSP) Trading 17.7% Lower Over Last Week

Vesper (CURRENCY:VSP) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Over the last week, Vesper has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar. One Vesper coin can now be bought for about $11.18 or 0.00023756 BTC on popular exchanges. Vesper has a market capitalization of $55.41 million and approximately $787,197.00 worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00064199 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.58 or 0.00133006 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.93 or 0.00193244 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,471.84 or 0.07378383 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,059.85 or 1.00012123 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.05 or 0.00782176 BTC.

About Vesper

Vesper’s launch date was February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,956,759 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vesper provides a platform for easy-to-use Decentralized Finance (DeFi) products. Vesper's DeFi products deliver ease-of-use in achieving your crypto-finance objectives. The Vesper token (VSP) is the core economic engine that facilitates the building and expansion of Vesper’s capabilities and its community. The Vesper project rests on three pillars: Vesper Products: At launch, Vesper offers a variety of interest-yielding “Grow Pools” that enable users to passively increase their crypto holdings by simply selecting the desired aggressiveness of their strategy and the digital asset held. The Vesper Grow Pools represent the first product on the Vesper platform. More will be developed and presented over time. Vesper Token: VSP incentivizes participation, facilitates governance, and catalyzes user contribution. Users earn VSP through pool participation and, later, participating in Vesper's continuous improvement. Vesper Community: Vesper is building a user community that sustains and grows the product portfolio, facilitates progressive decentralization, and enables users to build new products while earning a share of that product's fees. “

Buying and Selling Vesper

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using U.S. dollars.

