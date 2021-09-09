Pendle (PENDLE) Price Down 20.2% This Week

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 9th. One Pendle coin can now be bought for $0.60 or 0.00001283 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pendle has traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pendle has a market capitalization of $28.37 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00063204 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.09 or 0.00132537 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.70 or 0.00189337 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,490.81 or 0.07451790 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,932.95 or 1.00187254 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $364.46 or 0.00778017 BTC.

Pendle Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,191,256 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Buying and Selling Pendle

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pendle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pendle using one of the exchanges listed above.

