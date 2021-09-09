Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $108.00 to $110.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. 30,835 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 336,850 shares.The stock last traded at $91.45 and had previously closed at $93.08.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SPB. Zacks Investment Research cut Spectrum Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spectrum Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.63.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 246.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 344.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.89.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.01). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile (NYSE:SPB)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.