Analysts Expect Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) to Announce $0.91 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) to report $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.78. Chart Industries reported earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full-year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $4.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.79 to $6.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Chart Industries.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.01 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. COKER & PALMER reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $226.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.07.

Shares of Chart Industries stock traded up $2.09 on Monday, hitting $193.49. 1,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,450. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Chart Industries has a 12-month low of $63.62 and a 12-month high of $197.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.01. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.82.

In other Chart Industries news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $430,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Chart Industries by 28.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after acquiring an additional 10,040 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $837,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC raised its position in Chart Industries by 2.3% in the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 86,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

