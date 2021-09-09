Analysts Set Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Target Price at $79.55

Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.55.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SMTC shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Roth Capital raised Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.12. The company had a trading volume of 4,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,301. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 4.78. Semtech has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $83.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.63.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.89 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Semtech will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $1,254,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,378,343.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael W. Rodensky sold 2,779 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total value of $215,733.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,563.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,779 shares of company stock valued at $2,773,934 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Semtech during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Semtech during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Semtech by 6,337.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Semtech by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Semtech during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

