TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Purchases 257,300 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 32.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,041,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 257,300 shares during the quarter. AmerisourceBergen makes up approximately 1.0% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.51% of AmerisourceBergen worth $119,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.3% during the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 18.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

ABC traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $124.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,998. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.78, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.54. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $92.00 and a twelve month high of $128.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $53.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative return on equity of 694.83% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.28%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ABC shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.11.

In related news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $717,193.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,631,085.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 4,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total value of $567,677.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,189. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,164 shares of company stock worth $9,646,399. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

