Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Position Raised by Papp L Roy & Associates

Papp L Roy & Associates increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $3,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,929,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,370,246,000 after buying an additional 278,963 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 29.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,165,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $840,288,000 after buying an additional 713,005 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,162,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,003,000 after buying an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,755,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,095,000 after buying an additional 70,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 29.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,250,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,599,000 after buying an additional 282,789 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ROK shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $283.25.

Shares of ROK stock traded down $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $318.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.57 and a fifty-two week high of $327.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $307.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.28, for a total transaction of $778,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,496.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.68, for a total transaction of $932,872.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,364 shares of company stock valued at $7,004,148. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

