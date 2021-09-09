Papp L Roy & Associates Trims Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Papp L Roy & Associates cut its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 27.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Centene were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Centene in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 228.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNC traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,751,148. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.25 and a 200-day moving average of $67.14. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $75.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.46.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centene news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $1,779,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,366 shares of company stock valued at $4,785,170 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Centene from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.97.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

