Papp L Roy & Associates Grows Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Papp L Roy & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $497,000. 55I LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

VIG stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $161.75. 44,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,342,117. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $124.14 and a 12 month high of $163.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.70.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

