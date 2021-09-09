12,669 Shares in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,669 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the first quarter worth about $534,985,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Workday by 23.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,232,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,542,161,000 after buying an additional 1,924,361 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $384,927,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Workday by 124.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,460,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $611,174,000 after buying an additional 1,365,598 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Workday by 52.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,314,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $823,319,000 after buying an additional 1,136,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on WDAY shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Workday from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Workday from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Workday from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Workday in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.91.

Shares of WDAY opened at $272.20 on Thursday. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.81 and a 52 week high of $282.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,512.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $242.33 and a 200-day moving average of $242.94.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.11, for a total transaction of $310,842.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 5,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $1,248,727.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 409,350 shares of company stock valued at $106,408,372. 24.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

