Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after buying an additional 9,206 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 17,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 202,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.94, for a total value of $47,077,639.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,251,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,449,038,586.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,044,132 shares of company stock valued at $257,735,592. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Argus upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.41.

LLY stock opened at $254.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $244.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.50. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

