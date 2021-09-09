Madison Asset Management LLC Has $166.65 Million Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,696,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,182 shares during the period. The Progressive accounts for 2.2% of Madison Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.29% of The Progressive worth $166,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 73.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Progressive alerts:

PGR stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $93.66. 39,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,847,831. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $84.89 and a 52 week high of $107.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.46.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.52%. Research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.35%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, decreased their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.21.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $4,130,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 365,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,519,432.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Bailo sold 6,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $606,979.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,134,110.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 110,752 shares of company stock worth $10,324,363. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.