BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 935,869 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 20.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,651,871 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 935,869 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $87,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SU. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the second quarter valued at about $1,372,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Suncor Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 178,992 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.1% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on SU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$33.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.17.

Suncor Energy stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.68. The stock had a trading volume of 284,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,640,144. The stock has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.67 and a 52-week high of $25.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.68.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 4.62%. On average, equities analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.167 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently -60.91%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration & Production; and Refining & Marketing.

