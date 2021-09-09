GameStop (NYSE:GME) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

GameStop (NYSE:GME) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE GME traded down $15.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $183.37. 142,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,861,250. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of -99.59 and a beta of -2.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $180.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.54. GameStop has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $483.00.

In other news, Director James Grube sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.78, for a total transaction of $413,782.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,568.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GME shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their target price on GameStop from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Wedbush upped their target price on GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $51.86.

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

