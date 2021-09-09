GameStop (NYSE:GME) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

GameStop (NYSE:GME) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. GameStop’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.40) EPS.

GameStop stock traded down $14.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $184.58. 165,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,861,250. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.59 and a beta of -2.20. GameStop has a one year low of $5.87 and a one year high of $483.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $180.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.54.

In other news, Director James Grube sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.78, for a total value of $413,782.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,568.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GME shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of GameStop from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GameStop presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $51.86.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

