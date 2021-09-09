Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Receives $32.77 Average PT from Analysts

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.77.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LEVI shares. increased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.45. 7,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,690,182. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.45 and its 200 day moving average is $26.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 1.14. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $30.84.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 25.98%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 156.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 152.38%.

In other news, Director Jenny J. Ming sold 14,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $436,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $690,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,016 shares of company stock worth $3,534,493. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LEVI. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,200 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,011,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 467.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,090,788 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $26,081,000 after purchasing an additional 898,461 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 429.4% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 89,724 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 72,777 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,343,000. 18.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.