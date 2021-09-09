Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Dialog Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

OTCMKTS:DLGNF traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.41. The stock had a trading volume of 450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771. Dialog Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $36.89 and a 1-year high of $81.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.74. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 67.01 and a beta of 1.74.

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $317.76 million during the quarter. Dialog Semiconductor had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 16.55%.

Dialog Semiconductor Company Profile

Dialog Semiconductor Plc engages in the design, development, and marketing of integrated circuit (IC) products. It operates through the following segments: Custom Mixed Signal (CMS), Advanced Mixed Signal (AMS), Connectivity and Audio (C&A), and Industrial IoT. The CMS segment provides custom ICs designed to meet the needs of the customers in the mobile, industrial, automotive, computing and storage markets.

