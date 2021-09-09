$0.21 EPS Expected for Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) will announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Gladstone Investment reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gladstone Investment.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.26). Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 140.05% and a return on equity of 7.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

GAIN stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $14.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,558. Gladstone Investment has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $15.26. The company has a market capitalization of $486.79 million, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.83.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAIN. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. 12.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Investment (GAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.