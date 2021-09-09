BLOCKv (VEE) Price Tops $0.0105

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. BLOCKv has a total market capitalization of $34.55 million and $117,708.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLOCKv coin can currently be bought for $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00060709 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.91 or 0.00174529 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002955 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00014836 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003856 BTC.

BLOCKv Profile

BLOCKv (VEE) is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 coins and its circulating supply is 3,301,394,753 coins. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io . The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv is a shared protocol for the blockchain developer stack. It enables the creation of smart digital objects (vAtoms) on different blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum and EON. vAtoms provide the holder with the all the advantages of cryptocurrency such as scarcity, ownership, and tradability, but can also take the form of collectibles, coupons, loyalty programs, gift cards, game items and much more, allowing users to own a virtual object much like you own a physical object. The V (VEE) token is an ERC20 token that powers all operations within the BLOCKv platform. “

BLOCKv Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

