AnimalGo 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $959,955.00 (GOM2)

AnimalGo (CURRENCY:GOM2) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. One AnimalGo coin can currently be bought for $0.0098 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. AnimalGo has a total market capitalization of $9.44 million and $959,955.00 worth of AnimalGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, AnimalGo has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00060709 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.91 or 0.00174529 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002955 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00014836 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003856 BTC.

AnimalGo Coin Profile

AnimalGo (GOM2) is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2019. AnimalGo’s total supply is 966,864,393 coins. The official message board for AnimalGo is animalgo.net . The official website for AnimalGo is animalgo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “AnimalGo is a blockchain-based AI-compensated pet application. Through the mobile app, participants can communicate with people and establish relationships with companions and companion animals. Users communicate through images and posts about companion animals and receive various rewards depending on their contribution to the community. “

