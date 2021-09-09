Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.70 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 4.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises 0.7% of Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 46.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 106,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,202,000 after purchasing an additional 33,804 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 90,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,589,000.

NYSEARCA IJJ traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $106.19. 1,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,074. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $64.04 and a 1-year high of $111.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.04.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

