Kidder Stephen W Has $3.19 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Kidder Stephen W decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Redburn Partners raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist increased their price target on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.70.

CVX stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $96.29. 101,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,377,276. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.19 and its 200-day moving average is $103.64. The company has a market cap of $186.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.55, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.59) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.