Zevin Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,169 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Zevin Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 24.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.10. 29,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,299,023. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.62 and its 200 day moving average is $33.76. The firm has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.70. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $37.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.17%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank raised Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.35.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

