Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. Sells 823 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 118,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF comprises about 9.0% of Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $23,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 422.2% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 23,100.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $204.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,883. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $134.77 and a 12 month high of $206.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.68.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.