Cedar Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,875 shares during the quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in The Mosaic by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 66,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,608 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Mosaic by 2.2% during the second quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in The Mosaic during the second quarter valued at about $2,460,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Mosaic by 26.9% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Mosaic during the second quarter valued at about $147,000. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MOS traded up $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $31.63. 62,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,242,271. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $38.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.55. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.87.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. The Mosaic had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

MOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.53.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

