Wealth Architects LLC Invests $201,000 in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,544,000 after purchasing an additional 29,145 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 156.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,499,000 after buying an additional 18,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

ZM opened at $293.60 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $356.24 and a 200-day moving average of $343.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.24, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of -1.48. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $273.20 and a 12-month high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZM. Benchmark began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $360.61 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. increased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $464.00 to $369.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $401.14.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $777,925.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 9,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.30, for a total value of $3,662,763.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 318,621 shares of company stock valued at $117,038,200 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.