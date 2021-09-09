Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Cedar Wealth Management LLC

Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 56.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Papp L Roy & Associates grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 28,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,693,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 45,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter.

VO traded up $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $247.24. 25,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,689. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $241.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.17 and a twelve month high of $249.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

