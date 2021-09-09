Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Concrete Pumping had a positive return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 7.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS.

BBCP stock opened at $8.84 on Thursday. Concrete Pumping has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $9.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.21 million, a P/E ratio of -19.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 11,026 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Concrete Pumping by 11.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BBCP shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Concrete Pumping from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.35.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

