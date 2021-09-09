Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Announces Earnings Results

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Intapp stock opened at $37.22 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.97. Intapp has a 12 month low of $24.94 and a 12 month high of $40.91.

A number of research analysts have commented on INTA shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Intapp from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Intapp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Intapp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Intapp in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Intapp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.99.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

