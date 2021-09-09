Cedar Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,419 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,419 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 32.4% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 24,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 13.6% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,057,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,295,000 after purchasing an additional 126,885 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank grew its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 108,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 1.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,202,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,082,000 after purchasing an additional 17,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,753,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,130,000 after buying an additional 24,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

KHC traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.67. The stock had a trading volume of 123,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,013,931. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.12. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $28.56 and a one year high of $44.95.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

KHC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, ambient meals, frozen and chilled meals and for infant and nutrition.

