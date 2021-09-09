Check Capital Management Inc. CA Reduces Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Check Capital Management Inc. CA lessened its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 11.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 248,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,215 shares during the period. Ingredion makes up about 1.0% of Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $22,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INGR. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Ingredion stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.42. 653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,019. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $68.71 and a 1 year high of $98.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.32 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.05.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

About Ingredion

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

