Mycio Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 2,029 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $106,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 375.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 4,924 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 87.5% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 4,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 112,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after buying an additional 18,091 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.94. 29,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,378,380. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $54.66 and a one year high of $82.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.64.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

