TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $146.41 Million Stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,024,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,900 shares during the period. Smartsheet comprises about 1.2% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 1.62% of Smartsheet worth $146,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the second quarter worth about $80,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMAR stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,586. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.17. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.93 and a beta of 1.41. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $43.64 and a one year high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $131.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brent Frei sold 50,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $3,200,889.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,605,562 shares in the company, valued at $166,469,356.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pete Godbole purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.10 per share, for a total transaction of $106,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 292,546 shares of company stock worth $20,155,842 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SMAR shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.12.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

