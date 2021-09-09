Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Issues Earnings Results

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.49), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:BASE traded down $10.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.99. 25,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,472. Couchbase has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $52.26.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Couchbase from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

