BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 42,191 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,901,717 shares.The stock last traded at $57.26 and had previously closed at $57.48.

BBL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on BHP Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.99.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. This represents a yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.69%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in BHP Group by 59.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,101,310 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $179,442,000 after buying an additional 1,150,272 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group during the second quarter worth $12,142,000. Invst LLC increased its position in BHP Group by 39.9% during the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter worth about $208,000. 4.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

