Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB)

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $37.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 39.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SLB. TheStreet raised Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.84.

Schlumberger stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.56. 88,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,611,938. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90 and a beta of 2.39. Schlumberger has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,052,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,842,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,010 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,407,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,974,790,000 after purchasing an additional 12,398,419 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,128,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $772,337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,878,959 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,701,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $644,195,000 after buying an additional 4,901,533 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,622,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $721,995,000 after buying an additional 501,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

