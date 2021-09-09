Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.380-$7.480 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.19 billion-$6.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.94 billion.Lululemon Athletica also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.330-$1.380 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $432.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $392.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $347.21. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $417.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.66, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.36.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $420.63.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

