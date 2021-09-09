Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 5,024 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 159,925 shares.The stock last traded at $53.01 and had previously closed at $59.55.

INGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. William Blair raised shares of Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Inogen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inogen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -449.71 and a beta of 0.90.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.33. Inogen had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $101.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Inogen news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 9,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $722,592.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,093.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 6,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $413,377.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,887 shares of company stock valued at $3,415,914 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inogen by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 159,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Inogen by 2.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 169,563 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Inogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,939,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Inogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,855 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

