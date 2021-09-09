Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.920-$-0.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $476 million-$480 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $308.29 million.Bill.com also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.210-$-0.200 EPS.

Shares of Bill.com stock traded down $4.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $292.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Bill.com has a one year low of $82.19 and a one year high of $301.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.62. The stock has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -251.16 and a beta of 2.42.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 41.43%. The business’s revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bill.com will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BILL. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Bill.com from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bill.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $247.00.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 75,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.92, for a total value of $19,569,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,022 shares in the company, valued at $29,489,700.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 7,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.66, for a total value of $2,308,071.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,433 shares of company stock worth $65,152,438 over the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bill.com stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 538.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319,329 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of Bill.com worth $69,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

