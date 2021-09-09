Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Shares Gap Down to $16.97

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.97, but opened at $16.38. Diversey shares last traded at $16.38, with a volume of 600 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Diversey from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.76.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $650.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.14 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSEY. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Diversey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Diversey during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Diversey in the first quarter worth $99,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Diversey by 139.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Diversey in the first quarter valued at $155,000. 96.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

