Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.350-$0.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $103.64 million-$125.09 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $92.40 million.

Shares of LTRX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.72. 4,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,246. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.11. The firm has a market cap of $195.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.21 and a beta of 1.98. Lantronix has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $6.89.

Get Lantronix alerts:

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lantronix will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Lantronix from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Lantronix from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTRX. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lantronix by 93.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.