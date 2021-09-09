Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Stock Position Increased by Check Capital Management Inc. CA

Check Capital Management Inc. CA increased its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Markel comprises 2.2% of Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s holdings in Markel were worth $47,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Markel in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Markel in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Markel by 100.0% in the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 36 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Markel in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Markel during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. 76.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Markel alerts:

In other news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total value of $79,453.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,304.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

MKL stock traded down $7.23 on Thursday, hitting $1,255.28. 48 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,483. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $913.04 and a twelve month high of $1,288.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,238.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,197.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.70.

About Markel

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.