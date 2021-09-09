Cedar Wealth Management LLC Has $3.48 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises about 1.6% of Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $3,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 62.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,492,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,228,008,000 after acquiring an additional 7,476,405 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 203.4% during the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,581,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112,542 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,328,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,779,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 295.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,452,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,743 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.38. 233,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,025,483. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $49.17 and a one year high of $70.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.98.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

