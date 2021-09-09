Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Purchased by Papp L Roy & Associates

Papp L Roy & Associates raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 51.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,393 shares during the quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTIP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $130,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 576.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 12,165 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,302.0% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $159,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.79. 6,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,916,399. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $50.59 and a 52-week high of $52.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.39 and a 200-day moving average of $52.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.481 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

