ZClassic (ZCL) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.31 Million

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. ZClassic has a total market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $1,153.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 21.1% against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000300 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $139.89 or 0.00298045 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.89 or 0.00148904 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.83 or 0.00180742 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006452 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000639 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

